CONTACT 13: Wait times for veterans at VA hospitals manipulated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Contact 13 investigation has confirmed that wait times for veterans at VA hospitals in Southern Nevada have been manipulated.



According to a new report, from the VA's Office of Inspector General, a former Southern Nevada VA health care worker blew the whistle, claiming he was told to cancel appointments and rebook them the same day to make the numbers look good.



Another employee said she was not comfortable with making changes so that wait times look like zero days for about 50 patients, who were, in fact, waiting between 45 to 60 days. But she was told by a supervisor to do so.



The inspector general found several Southern Nevada VA employees said they were directed by supervisors to manipulate scheduling data.