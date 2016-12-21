CONTACT 13: Returning unwanted presents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - When the gift giving is over this holiday season, some may find themselves heading back to the store to return an unwanted present. Contact 13 has what shoppers need to know.



At Macy's in Downtown Summerlin, the manager says they're working hard to make returns easy. Jonathan Dembinski says no receipt, no problem.



"We have a number of different ways you can look up return transactions. We put a return label on every single item that we sell," he says.



But the process isn't quite as simple at other stores. Many locations will only take something back if the tag is still attached or the item is in its original packaging. And without a receipt, some businesses will only give you store credit.



Something else to keep in mind is how much time shoppers have to return items. Some stores are more lenient where others it can only be days or weeks before the item has to be returned.



A store's return and exchange policy can usually be found on its website. Rules can also change for online purchases and some stores won't accept items originally bought on its website.