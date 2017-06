LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Despite allegations of horrific crimes against his own wife, Jason Quate has kept a low profile.

Contact 13 investigated the background of the man Las Vegas police charged with sex trafficking, and Illinois officials suspect may be involved in the death of one of his own children.

We found Illinois court records showing Quate was arrested on a warrant in July of 2000 and found guilty on two felony charges of burglary. He was also charged with theft in 2000.

Quate's wife told police the family moved to Las Vegas about two years ago. But Quate hasn't had a single run-in with Las Vegas police, Henderson police or North Las Vegas police.