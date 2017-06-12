Clark County courts issue jury duty scam warning

The missed jury duty scam has raised its ugly head again.



It’s the scam that keeps scamming and it has resurfaced for another round of rip-offs in Clark County.



A local victim received a phone call from a scammer who claimed to be with Clark County. The victim was told that she missed an appearance for grand jury and she needed to go to a nearby pharmacy to get a pre-paid credit card to post a bond. She was told there was a deputy on his way to her house to arrest her if she didn’t have the money for the bond. This isn’t the first time criminals have used false warrants and bogus claims to get unsuspecting victims to pay-up for missed jury duty. The court is getting the word out on these scams and is asking the community to beware and let others know the telltale signs of the scam.



“The court never solicits money on the telephone or threatens to send a deputy to arrest individuals who have missed jury service,” said District Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez. “Jury service is the cornerstone of the American Justice system. It’s unfortunate that criminals are trying to exploit such an important process to steal from unsuspecting victims. I encourage those who receive these bogus calls to report them to law enforcement,”



Other scams tried in the past, made via telephone, mail or e-mail, have included fake judgments that required money, and an assortment of phony warrant scams. The scammers are hard to catch and prosecute. They mostly ask victims to purchase pre-paid credit cards. Potential victims should independently verify all claims, and thoroughly examine and verify any paperwork or e-mails that asks for money. Many of the victims have been senior citizens. It is optional for those over the age of 70 to serve on a jury.



The District Court website offers information on jury service at http://www.clarkcountycourts.us/ejdc/juror-information/index.html. Those who have received a summons can reschedule jury service online at https://ejuror.clarkcountycourts.us. A jury phone line is also available at 702-455-4472 (callers should remain on the line for the operator).

