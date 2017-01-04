CONTACT 13: Attorney general says new background check law is a no go

Current
46°
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 45°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 52°
LO: 43°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 45°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 52°
LO: 43°
A new law that some say would keep us safer was supposed to start Jan. 1. But there's a jam. Nevada's attorney general says the new…
According to a new report, from the VA's Office of Inspector General, a former Southern Nevada VA health care worker blew the whistle on…
Contact 13 reports on what you need to know when hiring a contractor. When something goes wrong while working on a home, you want to make…