CONTACT 13: Apps that help you earn money

If you're looking for a job or just some extra money, it's probably never been easier to start working for yourself. As Contact 13 reports, some of the fastest growing jobs can be found in the palm of your hand.

"I cleared about $60,000 this year," says Steven Yeager.

He's making good money. And the father of two is still in college. He does it with on-demand delivery apps like Postmates. Customers select items from a store or restaurant, and Yeager delivers their orders.

"Anything you can think of whether it's from Staples, Target, McDonalds, some of the nicer restaurants. Anything you like," Yeager says.

He earns between $5 and $15 for each delivery. He spends about $30 per week on gas. Similar apps include Shipt, Instacart and Drizly.

But if you're looking to earn some cash while staying at home, not to worry. There's an app for that. For example, the app called Dogvacay is always looking for dog-sitters and dog-walkers. Best of all, you decide your own rates while Dogvacay provides the insurance.

"For just the day time like today, it would be $20. If it's an overnight stay it's $25," says Dave Diebold.

He retired in 2015. He makes a nice supplemental income of $300 to $400 per month as a dog sitter. Best of all, these apps are just a click away on your smartphone.

Yeager says he doesn't know how he'd survive without them.

"To support my family without a college degree, I'm fortunate enough that in today's day, we can use our phone," Yeager says.

So here's the Contact 13 bottom line. There are some negatives to consider when getting a job through an app. For one, it's not always steady work. Some days can be slow and there typically aren't any benefits. The good news is you typically make your own schedule. The more or less you take on is up to you.

