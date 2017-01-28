Commercial building catches fire late Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A commercial building caught fire near Missouri Avenue and Stephanie Street Friday night.



Around 11:54 p.m. the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a building fire at 5701 Missouri Ave.



Upon arrival, crews found a single story commercial building with heavily involved fire. One additional engine was added to the response and with the use of an offensive and defensive combination attack the fire was successfully knocked down at 12:19 a.m. Saturday.



The fire was contained to the building of origin. The fire is under investigation and damages have yet to be determined.



There were no injuries reported.