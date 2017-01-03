Cleanup event planned for Sunrise Trailhead at Wetlands Park

People who frequent Wetlands Park are saying the littering issue has not gotten any better. In fact, a new picture shows a portion of the park so covered in trash, it looks like the inside of a dumpster.

"I've seen raves up here," said Dino Young. "I've seen parties ... all types of things going on up here."

The issue was so bad that Clark County officials had to close one of the entrances to the park more than a year ago.

"They should be kind of ashamed to do that because why would you wanna do that in the first place?" asked Christopher Mayorga. "Why couldn't you just go somewhere like a dump or a recycling place or a garbage can?"

The trash ranges from beer and vodka bottles to socks and straws.

"I would actually volunteer as well to actually come out here on my free time," Mayorga said.

Clark County officials plan on doing exactly that. A cleanup event is planned for Jan. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.

If you want to sign up to volunteer, just email them at wetlands@clarkcountynv.gov.

