UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police are on the scene at Clark High School, near Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

It was reported around 12:02 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a suspect was on campus who may be related to a shooting that happened on Jan. 18. Two people have been arrested. It's unclear if they were students.

Clark High School was placed on lockdown as a result of this incident. There are no other details at this time.

