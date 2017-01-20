Clark County receives grant to fight HIV/AIDS

Rep. Dina Titus announced this week that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Clark County Social Services a $2.8 million HIV Emergency Relief Project Grant.
The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration to provide outreach and support services for the under-insured and low-income living with HIV and AIDS in Southern Nevada.
The grant can help local officials provide outpatient health services, pharmaceutical assistance, early intervention services, health insurance premium and cost-sharing for low-income individuals, hospice services, mental health services, substance abuse outpatient care, and medical case management.
Support services are for treating individuals with HIV/AIDS and may also include respite care for persons caring for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, outreach services, and medical transportation.