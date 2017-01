Clark County firefighters responded to a report of fire coming from the second floor of an apartment complex around 11:21 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire took place at 1898 Nebula Drive. Crews were able to put out the fire by 11:40 a.m. with resources from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

It is unknown if any occupants require assistance due to the fire. The cause is under investigation, and no injuries were reported. Damage has not been estimated.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -