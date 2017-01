The Clark County Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire near Desert Inn and Topaz Roads around 4:02 a.m. Monday. The building was directly across the street from CCFD fire station 14.

Arriving units located the fire outside the restaurant in the rear of the building. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to an outside freezer. The building itself was not burned.

No injuries were reported, and damage has not been estimated.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -