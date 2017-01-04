Clark County DA starts new program named Warrant Wednesday

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is launching a new program to enlist the community’s help in finding defendants who are currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The program is named Warrant Wednesday.



They released a photograph of their first wanted person on Wednesday morning.



Sean Tortorici WANTED-Robbed 2 AT&Tstores in LV. Attempted to stab store employee. Call #LVMPD Crime Stoppers w/ info. #LVWarrantWednesday pic.twitter.com/b5jsQBMFh4 — Clark County DA (@LasVegasDA) January 4, 2017

“We have a large number of cases that we cannot proceed on because the defendant’s whereabouts is unknown,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “Our hope is that by sharing information about the defendant through social media and our local news outlets, these people will be located and finally answer for their crimes.”



Citizens who may have information on the wanted defendants are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or text CRIMENV and their tip to CRIMES

