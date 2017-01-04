Clark County DA starts new program named Warrant Wednesday

8:27 AM, Jan 4, 2017
The Clark County DA has started a new program called Warrant Wednesdays in an effort to find wanted people in Las Vegas area.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is launching a new program to enlist the community’s help in finding defendants who are currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The program is named Warrant Wednesday.

They released a photograph of their first wanted person on Wednesday morning.
 

“We have a large number of cases that we cannot proceed on because the defendant’s whereabouts is unknown,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “Our hope is that by sharing information about the defendant through social media and our local news outlets, these people will be located and finally answer for their crimes.”

Citizens who may have information on the wanted defendants are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or text CRIMENV and their tip to CRIMES
 

 

