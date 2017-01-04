Clark County commissioners sworn in Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Four Clark County commissioners were sworn in Tuesday.



Judge Lloyd George conducted the swearing in of Steve Sisolak, Larry Brown, Lawrence Weekly and Marilyn Kirkpatrick.



Sisolak was chosen by his colleagues on the Clark County Commission to again be the board’s chairman, his third two-year term serving in that role. Chris Giunchigliani was elected vice chairwoman.



The commission also named members to a number of other boards.



Weekly and Brown were named to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board. Brown and Sisolak were named to the Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs. Giunchigliani, Kirkpatrick and Weekly were named to the Southern Nevada District Board of Health. Mary Beth Scow, Sisolak and Kirkpatrick were named to the Southern Nevada Water Authority Board of Directors. And Susan Brager and Giunchigliani were named to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board.



The Clark County Commission also sits as the board of directors for a number of agencies and the board Tuesday named chairs and vice chairs for those bodies. These include University Medical Center, where Weekly will remain as chairman and Brager will serve as vice chairwoman; Clark County Water Reclamation District, where Brown will remain as chairman and Sisolak will serve as vice chairman; Las Vegas Valley Water District, where Scow will serve as president and Sisolak will serve as vice president; Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board, where Weekly will continue as chairman and Giunchigliani will serve as vice chairwoman.



The seven members of the commission govern Clark County and are elected from geographic districts on a partisan basis for staggered four-year terms. The commission in turn hires a county manager, Yolanda King, who is responsible for the administrative operations for the county.