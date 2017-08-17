Clark County Commissioners approve $77 million in park renovations

The Clark County Commissioners have approved nearly $77 million in renovations and upgrades for Las Vegas valley parks.

According to county documents, the money will be spread over 50 different projects, including splash pads, restrooms and more shade shelters.

Three of the biggest projects included a $6.5 million facelift to Hollywood Regional Park, $9.5 million to a park near Wigwam Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive and $6.5 million for the completion of baseball fields in Mountain's Edge.

"We want our parks to look good to be safe and it's better for our kids and our family," mother Wendy Maciel said.

There isn't a timeline for the completion of the projects.