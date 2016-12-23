Children with disabilities surprised with gifts from Operation Fire H.E.A.T.

It turned into an amazing holiday season for dozens of kids with developmental disabilities. Firefighters delivered presents to them from our 13 Days of Giving toy drive.

The good deed was headed up by Las Vegas firefighters with Operation Fire H.E.A.T.

The firefighters loaded up the fire truck with presents and delivered them to the kids at CareMeridian rehab facility.

The children staying there have either been injured, neglected or abused.

Thursday was special for them as they got a visit from Santa Claus, including plenty of presents.

"The biggest part for us is that we're able to come in and just provide a happy Christmas for them and give back in a way that we're not used to giving back," said Jayson Calhoun with Operation Fire H.E.A.T. "It's just a really big thing for our firefighters."

