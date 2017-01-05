CES not just about fancy cars, computers and robots

13 Action News is at CES this morning, taking a look at some of the products that are being this year.



CES is the largest tech trade show in the world. More than 177,000 attended the show last year. In addition to the fancy self-driving cars, giant televisions with hefty price tags, super-fast computers and robots that seem like something out of the future, there are many products that appeal to regular people.

RELATED: The Latest at CES: HTC's Netflix for virtual reality



The first product we looked at is called the Smart Band. It is kind of like a Fitbit for parents and soon-to-be parents. You can use it to track fetal kicks before the baby is born, feedings, naps and etc. You can also use it to set reminders for doctor's appointments and more.



The Smart Band will be available to the general public in February.

The next product we saw was a countertop induction oven by Panasonic. The oven is great for on-the-go parents and professionals.

RELATED: CES 2017 photos: Newest tech, gadgets revealed

The unique grilling tray is designed to cook different types of food at the same time.

The trade show officially opens at 10 a.m. Thursday. However, it is not open to the general public.