UPDATE: 2 students may have been injured in CCSD school bus crash

KTNV Staff
3:53 PM, Apr 3, 2017
6 hours ago

A Clark County School District bus carrying 70 students reportedly crashed on Monday afternoon near East Sahara Avenue and Arden Street, which is between Lamb and Nellis boulevards.

KTNV
The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. According to Las Vegas police, 2 students are claiming possible injuries. All other students have been released to their parents.

The crash also involved another vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital.

 

