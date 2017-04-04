Fair
A Clark County School District bus carrying 70 students reportedly crashed on Monday afternoon near East Sahara Avenue and Arden Street, which is between Lamb and Nellis boulevards.
The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. According to Las Vegas police, 2 students are claiming possible injuries. All other students have been released to their parents.
The crash also involved another vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital.
