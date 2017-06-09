Men suspected of breaking into cars caught on camera

Mahsa Saeidi
10:52 AM, Jun 9, 2017

Police are looking for 4 people that they believe are involved in several car burglaries near Desert Inn and Valley View Boulevard.

KTNV

Police are looking for 2 men and 2 accomplices who they believe are breaking into cars near Valley View and Desert Inn Road.

People in the area say that the men and their teenage accomplices are responsible for breaking into cars and for painting graffiti in the neighborhood.

One victim says that one of the men even pointed a gun at him during an incident.

Another woman told Channel 13 that she is scared to leave her home.
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Caught on Camera Stories