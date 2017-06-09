Men suspected of breaking into cars caught on camera

Fair
HI: 96°
LO: 74°
Police are looking for 4 people that they believe are involved in several car burglaries near Desert Inn and Valley View Boulevard.
Police are looking for 2 men and 2 accomplices who they believe are breaking into cars near Valley View and Desert Inn Road.
People in the area say that the men and their teenage accomplices are responsible for breaking into cars and for painting graffiti in the neighborhood.
One victim says that one of the men even pointed a gun at him during an incident.
Another woman told Channel 13 that she is scared to leave her home.
Police are looking for 2 men and 2 accomplices who they believe are breaking into cars near Valley View and Desert Inn Road.
A Las Vegas family is on edge after thieves target their grandmother's home three times in the last two weeks.
A suspected thief is accused of burglarizing a woman three times while she was working out.
A wedding D.J. says he was driving home down Boulder Highway when he noticed a man dancing on top of an ambulance.
A couple is hoping surveillance video will catch crooks who stole both of their cars Saturday.
A man was caught on camera stealing a cell phone recently.