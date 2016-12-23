CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman steals little girl's Christmas gift off Henderson porch

HENDERSON (KTNV) - A woman was caught on camera swiping a little girl's Christmas gift right off a porch in Henderson Thursday.



Jaime Medina's security cameras captured a blonde in a sweatshirt getting out of her truck and stealing his package at his home near Mission and College drives.



Medina says he was furious when he realized it was the present he was going to give his daughter.



His family is working with police to find the thief's silver Ford Expedition that has a spare tire on the front driver's side.



Medina says he hopes this lady doesn't spoil anyone else's holiday season.



"I just hope they're able to learn from their mistakes and maybe they could see what harm they're doing to other families if they're taking presents," he said.



Medina posted the security footage on Facebook and in the comments, his neighbors say they've seen the same truck slowly driving by other houses in the area.



So far Medina doesn't believe anyone else has lost packages.