CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals firearm from Las Vegas resident

Bryce Riley
12:28 PM, Jan 17, 2017

Surveillance footage captured a home invader that stole an AR-15 and 700 rounds of ammo.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
Surveillance footage captured a thief who broke into a Las Vegas resident's home on Jan. 13.
 
The owner says the thief made off with a few items, including an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and 700 rounds of ammo.
 
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Las Vegas police.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Caught on Camera Stories