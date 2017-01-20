CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Gun stolen from vehicle

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
A viewer shared surveillance video of the incident near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer says two people broke into her and her husband's vehicles, making it off with a gun.
She shared surveillance video of the incident near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
The viewer says it's not the first time these car break-ins have occurred.
A viewer says two people broke into her and her husband's vehicles, making it off with a gun.
An employee's cell phone was recently stolen from a Henderson business.
Jamie Smith was getting ready to lay her husband to rest when she realized there was a break-in at her home near Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue.
Surveillance footage captured a thief who broke into a Las Vegas resident's home on Jan. 13.
The Dallas White restoration company near Patrick Lane and Eastern Avenue claims a driver for a competing company was caught on camera…
A man near Sahara Avenue and Buffalo Drive is fighting back against a mail thief targeting his neighborhood.