CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cell phone theft at Henderson store

KTNV Staff
9:11 PM, Jan 19, 2017

It happened at Reptiles-N-Reefs in Henderson.

HENDERSON (KTNV) - An employee's cell phone was recently stolen from a Henderson business.

It happened at Reptiles-N-Reefs in Henderson, near Stephanie Street and Sunset Road.

In a video, the employee walked away from the phone, which was to the left of a computer. A few seconds later, a man grabbed the phone and walked away.

