CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car break-in near Ann, Losee

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
LO: 44°
A viewer sent 13 Action News footage of the incident in North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer sent 13 Action News footage of a North Las Vegas car break-in.
The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Thursday near Ann and Losee roads.
One man is seen searching through the car while the other paced around the vehicle. The viewer said they only got away with a charger.
The viewer said for the past two years, there have been various break-ins in the area.
A viewer sent 13 Action News footage of a North Las Vegas car break-in.
A porch pirate was caught on camera recently near Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.
Two puppies were stolen on Christmas Day from a store in Henderson.
A woman was caught on camera swiping a little girl's Christmas gift right off a porch in Henderson Thursday.
A gang of thieves was caught on surveillance camera as they smashed a window and made their way into a Yamaha dealership to steal dirt bikes.
Another porch pirate was recently caught on camera stealing a package off of a porch in Las Vegas.