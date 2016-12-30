CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car break-in near Ann, Losee

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer sent 13 Action News footage of a North Las Vegas car break-in.



The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Thursday near Ann and Losee roads.

One man is seen searching through the car while the other paced around the vehicle. The viewer said they only got away with a charger.



The viewer said for the past two years, there have been various break-ins in the area.