CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Attempted car break-ins in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood

KTNV Staff
6:33 PM, Feb 1, 2017

The video shows a man outside a vehicle near Hualapai Way and Grand Teton Drive.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer sent video of a man attempting to get inside a vehicle in the northwest part of the valley.

The video shows a man outside a vehicle near Hualapai Way and Grand Teton Drive.

Several people in the neighborhood have reported seeing this man trying to break into cars and others have reported break-ins.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Caught on Camera Stories