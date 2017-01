Jamie Smith was getting ready to lay her husband to rest when she realized there was a break-in at her home near Hualapai And Sahara. Her late husband's belongings had been stolen.

"These two dirtbags, let themselves in and took whatever they wanted," she said, "such scum."

Smith shared surveillance video of the incident with 13 Action News. It happened during the early morning hours of Jan. 7.

Security cameras captured a man break into the car of Smith's husband. The man ripped out the stereo.

"Garage door opener was in there as well," she said.

Soon after, two men entered the family's garage.

"We were sleeping in the house," she said.

The thieves can be seen rummaging through her garage for nearly 40 minutes. They reportedly took off with the TV's her husband would fix and the tools he would use on the job.

"It's gut wrenching," she said.

Smith is sharing her story to make sure this doesn't happen to another family. She also hopes to retrieve her husband's tools.

"This is what he loved," she said, "...he was one of the funniest guys you'd ever meet, kind, caring."

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.