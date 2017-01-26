CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Store clerk badly beaten during robbery

Police need your help finding 4 men accused of robbing a convenience store.

It happened on Jan. 22 at a store located in the 1900 block of Nellis Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard.

The suspects entered the business and pistol whipped the lone store clerk, causing him to fall to the ground.

Once on the ground, the victim was kicked several times until he was knocked unconscious. The suspects brazenly took numerous items from the store including cash, merchandise and even the clerk’s wallet and cell phone.

A citizen, not knowing what had occurred, encountered the severely injured employee and summoned police.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -