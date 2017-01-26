CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Store clerk badly beaten during robbery

KTNV Staff, Christopher King
2:48 PM, Jan 25, 2017
The suspects entered the business and pistol whipped the lone store clerk, causing him to fall to the ground.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
Police need your help finding 4 men accused of robbing a convenience store.
 
It happened on Jan. 22 at a store located in the 1900 block of Nellis Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard.
 
Once on the ground, the victim was kicked several times until he was knocked unconscious. The suspects brazenly took numerous items from the store including cash, merchandise and even the clerk’s wallet and cell phone. 
 
A citizen, not knowing what had occurred, encountered the severely injured employee and summoned police.

13 Action News showed the video to Darnell Jones-Martin, a regular customer, who couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"Oh my goodness!" Jones-Martin says. “It shakes me up very bad. They're here to provide a service for us and they're not safe. It's just sad. It makes me want to cry."

The store owner did not want 13 Action News to use his name. But he spoke with us on the phone.
 
"Thieves and robbers have no fear of law at all," the owner says. "I really have no words to express how scary this can be."
 
The owner tells us the clerk is out of the hospital and healing, but he suffered contusions on his head back and shoulders.
 
“He's totally traumatized."
 
We talked with the wife of the victim. She tells us he's heavily right sedated but recovering.
 
The first suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 25 years of age standing 6’ tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Rebels Athletics” on the front and “Babyface 32” on the back. 
 
The suspect appears to be wearing a long white undershirt containing letters reading “BEENTRILL#”.
 
The second suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 25 years of age standing 5’8” tall and weighing about 170 pounds.
 
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “SLW” lettering on the left shoulder.
 
The third suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 25 years of age standing 5’8” tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
 
He was last seen wearing dark pants and white long sleeved dress shirt. He was wearing a gold chain with a dollar sign pendant. The suspect has a notable flat-top faded haircut.
 
The fourth suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 25 years of age standing 5’8” tall and weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build.
 
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern.
 
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

 

