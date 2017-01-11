CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Heartfelt gift taken from valley mother's doorstep

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Home surveillance video caught a woman taking a package from an east Las Vegas home.

According to Jenny Lacasse, inside the box were bath bombs with rings inside them. She bought it as a sentimental gift for her 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

Since October, Brooklyn has been dealing with knee surgery. The middle schooler loves baths and hasn't been able to take one for several months.

"We thought this would be a cute little surprise for her," Lacasse said.

The package was dropped off on Friday, but 20 minutes later it was stolen. Video catches a woman walking up to the home, taking the package and leaving.

"I was upset and I could think of some not nice words I could say," Lacasse said.

Even her daughter has some words for the thief.

"If you want something go get a job and earn the money for it," Brooklyn said.

The family is expected to get the package replaced.