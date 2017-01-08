LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One person is dead after a 2005 Ford Focus wagon and a semi-truck collided at the intersection of Pecos and Sunset Roads.



The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed that the Ford was traveling westbound on Sunset Road while the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Pecos Road. The semi passed through the intersection on a green light while the Ford failed to stop at a red light, thus crashing into the left side of the semi. The Ford became lodged under the trailer.



The driver of the semi-truck came to a stop a short distance past the intersection and remained at the scene. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead by the responding Clark County Coroner's Investigator.



Las Vegas police are investigating the crash.