LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The North Las Vegas Police Chief's Advisory Board organized a prayer and candlelight vigil in memory of Detective Chad Parque, who was killed in a fatal crash on Friday.



The vigil began at 5:30 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Hundreds gathering to remember fallen @NLVPD Officer Chad Parque at vigil at scene of accident @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Im8rEXUUlC — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 9, 2017

North Las Vegas Police are also asking Las Vegas residents to be wary of fraudulent fundraising efforts in Detective Parque's name. There are no authorized or legitimate GoFundMe accounts.



If you would like to help Parque's family, please donate to one of the following accounts:



Nevada State Bank

Injured Police Officer

905202081



Wells Fargo

8754899923