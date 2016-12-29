Burned body found near Lake Mead, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms the burned body of an adult male was found near the 4600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Lamb Boulevard.

It was reported around 9:03 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the body was found burned and dismembered in a dirt lot.



DISTURBING DETAILS: Police say body found burned w/ parts missing was killed elsewhere then dragged into dirt lot in a suitcase and dumped pic.twitter.com/IWLgB3HnOz — David Schuman (@david_schuman) December 28, 2016 Police say the victim may have been killed elsewhere and was taken to a dirt lot and dumped. Parts were missing from the body.

The Clark County Coroner has not identified the name of the victim.

This is the 166th homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2016.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.