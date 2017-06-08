Breaking news for May 25

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for May 25, 2017.

11 P.M.

Las Vegas police say the pedestrian struck by a vehicle near East Charleston Boulevard and North Honolulu Street has passed away. Fatal detail is responding and will conduct the investigation. Police said a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound when it hit the male pedestrian walking across Charleston Boulevard.

9:45 P.M.

Las Vegas police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 9:05 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and North Honolulu Street. The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The pedestrian was identified on June 8 by the Clark County coroner as 64-year-old Neil Byron Crane. No city of residence was listed for the deceased. Cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

4:18 P.M.

Police released the mug shot of Danny Cook, who was arrested in connection with a kidnapping/domestic incident near Desert Inn and Theme Roads on Wednesday. The man allegedly forced his wife into a vehicle, and at some point fired a shot. It is unknown if the bullet struck anyone.

3:30 P.M.

Around 2:28 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 7040 Wedgewood Way, near Twain Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. Upon arrival, personnel reported smoke and flame showing from the tool shed next to a single-story house. The fire quickly extended to the house. Crews made an offensive attack and extinguished the fire at a reported time of 2:52 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. Damages have not been estimated. It is unknown if anyone was displaced as a result of the incident.

3:15 P.M.

Occupants told firefighters that they were using a barbecue on the patio of a home near 27th Street and Sunrise Avenue when they came back and the barbecue had caught the house on fire. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: 2:13PM 95 N 27th St house fire-OUT, house gutted, no inj's, occup't said cooking on grill outside on patio caught house on fire>>>> pic.twitter.com/fVdsjXuIHI — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 25, 2017

3 P.M.

LVMPD confirm that police responded to shots being heard on the 3700 block of Swenson Street around noon. Police found one person injured with an apparent gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead on the scene. There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

8:45 A.M.

LVMPD confirm a crash between a school bus and another vehicle near the intersection of Post and Fort Apache. This is a developing story, more details to follow shortly. READ MORE.

6:20 A.M.

Police on the scene of a barricade situation on Gowan and Alexander.

The barricaded subject on Butterball Ct. has been taken into custody without incident. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) May 25, 2017

5:30 A.M.

LVMPD respond to a barricade situation near Eastern and St. Louis. Several people have reportedly come out of the barricaded home, but it's still unclear if anyone is left inside. This is a developing situation.

5 A.M.

Man attempts to flee after a crash near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.