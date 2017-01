Brandy Stutzman has been found guilty for the death of her estranged husband in 2010.



She was convicted by a jury of murder with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.



Jeremiah Merriweather previously pled guilty to first-degree murder and burglary in the case. Merriweather was 19 at the time of the murder. Prosecutors say that Merriweather killed Joe Stutzman because he was in love with Brandy.



Stutzman is facing the death penalty. If she is sentenced to death, she will be the first woman on Nevada's Death Row. She is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 1.



Merriweather is still waiting to be sentenced. He is facing 21 years to life.