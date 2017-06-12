Blue Man Group performs special show for kids with autism

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Two groups in Las Vegas came together for a great cause Sunday evening. The groups are the Blue Man Group and Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. They teamed up for a third time to put on a sensory friendly Blue Men performance for kids with autism.

Kids with autism tend to become overwhelmed when the lights and noises are too intense so Sunday’s special show is tweaked so that it is sensory friendly.

“So what we’ve done is we’ve toned back some of the lights and some of the sound and then we also give them ear plus and glasses and we feed them popcorn!” said Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Founder and President Lynda Tache.

Lynda’s son Grant is 15-years-old now and he has autism. Grant has seen the special performance three times now.

“Blue Man Group in general is a really awesome show,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch, it has charm, it’s just a really fun show.”

Mandy Chapin says her six-year-old son Ben has wanted to see the show for four years! She has been nervous to take him because like Grant, Ben has autism.

“We’ve always been kind of hesitant to come to the show because of that,” said Chapin. “Lights, noises, different temperatures kind of set him off a little bit with excitement.

For every $36 ticket sold at Sunday’s sold out show, half of the proceeds will go to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.