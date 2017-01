A blood drive has been organized in memory of North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque Thursday.

The drive will be held at the North Las Vegas City Hall Room 210 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



To schedule an appointment please visit http://redcrossblood.org. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.



The North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, the City of North Las Vegas and the Red Cross of Southern Nevada are in partnership for this event.

Parque was killed in a car crash in early January.