Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 for information about Red Rock vandalism

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for damaging the Red Rock Canyon sign on Highway 159 on Dec. 17.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Manager Catrina Williams says they are reaching out to the community, as the sign is photographed by thousands of visitors each year.

BLM offers $1,000 reward for information about vandalism to Red Rock Canyon sign... pic.twitter.com/A4YN5Czloz — BLM Nevada (@blmnv) December 28, 2016

BLM Law Enforcement is investigating the crime. Anyone with information should call 1-800-521-6501. Tips can remain anonymous.

A conviction for willfully damaging BLM property may lead to a fine in excess of $500 and ten years in jail.

