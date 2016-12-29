Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 for information about Red Rock vandalism

Bryce Riley
11:47 AM, Dec 28, 2016
6:08 PM, Dec 28, 2016

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for damaging the Red Rock Canyon sign on Highway 159 on Dec. 17.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Manager Catrina Williams says they are reaching out to the community, as the sign is photographed by thousands of visitors each year.
 
 
BLM Law Enforcement is investigating the crime. Anyone with information should call 1-800-521-6501. Tips can remain anonymous.
 
A conviction for willfully damaging BLM property may lead to a fine in excess of $500 and ten years in jail.

