UPDATE: 32-year-old bicyclist killed by truck

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say the bicyclist that was killed on Thursday morning was a 32-year-old woman from Henderson, Police say that she was riding in a crosswalk when she veered into a Peterbilt fuel/service truck driving by a 52-year-old Las Vegas man. The truck traveled over the bicyclist before it came to a halt. The driver remained scene and reported the collision to police. This is the 123rd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas this year.

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a truck Thursday morning.



It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

Motorists may want to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. No other information is available at this time.



The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.