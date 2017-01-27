Bathroom bandits hit Henderson park

The city of Henderson says somebody vandalized one of their parks by tearing down signs and throwing them in the water as well as removing the doors from the bathroom stalls.

The vandalism occurred at Cornerstone Park.

"We're not quite sure what the motivation was but it had to be a group of people," said Kim Becker with the city of Henderson. "It was definitely not just one person."

Becker says city workers arrived at the park Tuesday morning to find the missing doors and the signs in the water. City officials believe the vandalism happened in the middle of the night.

"We support our community and we're really saddened that people do stuff like this in such a nice place," said Emily Roberts, who was at the park.

Roberts says she would have no problem confronting the "bathroom bandits."

"Why are you here doing something like that? There's so many other things that you could do," she said.

"Where's your bike? Where's a basketball for the basketball hoops? Where's a ball for the field? Where are your parents?" Roberts asked.

Becker says between the missing bathroom stall doors and the signs thrown in the water, it will cost them about $2,000.

The new bathroom doors should be up in a month.

