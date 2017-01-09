Baseball star Kris Bryant marries longtime girlfriend in Las Vegas

Bonanza High School graduate and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has tied the knot.



The announcement was made on his Instagram page.



Mr. & Mrs. Bryant!! 📸: @j.annephotography A photo posted by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

The 25-year-old third baseman married his high school sweetheart, Jessica Delp, on Saturday at the J.W. Marriott in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. Several of his teammates attended the nuptials.



The couple became engaged in 2015 after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.



Another local baseball star, Bryce Harper, married his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Varner, in December.

Mr. & Mrs. Harper!🙌🏻 Thank you to the insanely amazing @indiaearl..We couldn't of asked for a better day😍 A photo posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:36pm PST

They were married at the Mormon temple in San Diego.



Harper, who attended Las Vegas High School, plays for the Washington Nationals.

