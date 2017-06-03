Balloon business is really taking off for 9-year-old boy

Four months ago, with the help of his parents, 9-year-old Mikey Ruffalo started his own business. It's called Elephant Balloons. It all started as a way for him to pay for the things he wanted.

"So I can make more money,” he said. “So I can put some of it into my video games and the rest to college."

Using a helium tank from his mother's photography business, which sometimes used balloons as props, Mikey decided to earn extra cash selling balloons.

His father, Michael Ruffalo, said he acts as his son’s driver and assistant balloon maker, but Mikey takes orders and answers his own calls.

He's done 10 parties, using balloons of different shapes, sizes, colors and even creating columns.

While business is blowing up, more importantly, he's getting an early lesson in budgeting and entrepreneurship.

"As we are going we're explaining the financial,” his father said. “So, he's learning how to do invoices and everything. He's a very smart little boy."