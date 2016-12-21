Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1215 Palm Terrace near Vegas Drive and Simmons Street around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The occupants said the woke up with no electric power in the home and the smell of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they found smoldering wiring and charring wood in a small area of the attic. They put out the fire and NV Energy shut off power to the home.

No injuries were reported, while the American Red Cross assisted six adults who were displaced by the fire. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

Officials say that the most common cause of attic fires is an electrical malfunction due to frayed wires, loose connections, broken or overused extension cords, or faulty outlets.

They also suggest that homeowners have their attics checked by an electrician to make sure it is safe.

BREAKING: @LasVegasFD on scene of a house fire, started in the attic, no injuries pic.twitter.com/WfKLMPcJhW — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) December 21, 2016

