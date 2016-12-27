Arizona man fatally shot during altercation

A man was found dead after a shooting at an Arizona residence on Saturday.

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies and detectives responded to a call around 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Aztec Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 55-year-old Sanford Allen Hornstein.

Hornstein and his girlfriend, 51-year-old Melinda Louise Pedigo, lived at the residence. Investigators say Pedigo shot Hornstein in the torso after the two got into a physical altercation.

Officers seized the weapon. Autopsy results are pending while the investigation continues.

Pedigo is fully cooperating with authorities. The Mohave County Attorney's Office will review the case to determine if any charges will be brought.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KTNV) -