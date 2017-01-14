Aria sues former executive, Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A legal battle is brewing between two major casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.



Aria is suing its former executive and The Cosmopolitan. The casino is alleging the executive took Aria's confidential information before leaving the job and is now using it to attract Aria's customers to gamble at The Cosmopolitan.



The first hearing of the case in federal court happened Thursday with another set for next Friday.



They'll then determine whether that executive violated her contract by working at The Cosmopolitan within a year of leaving Aria.