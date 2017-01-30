Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 64°
LO: 40°
HI: 63°
LO: 42°
HI: 62°
LO: 44°
Cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 40°
HI: 63°
LO: 42°
HI: 62°
LO: 44°
Chants of "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" at @LASairport - signs with #NoBanNoWall @KTNV pic.twitter.com/WpaH7Q4iwv— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 29, 2017
Congressman @RubenKihuen at @LASairport #NoBanNoWall protests: "detaining people at airport is unconstitutional and un-American" @KTNV— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 29, 2017
Signs at @LASairport protesting #NoBan #NoWall @KTNV pic.twitter.com/1xjJQfWqPK— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 29, 2017
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.
A man who police dubbed the "panty bandit" after a string of thefts of women's lingerie has been sentenced to serve more than…
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a full-time student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.