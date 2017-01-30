Protesters will gather in Terminal 3, the terminal for international flights, to demand the reversal of Saturday's executive order.

"Without a continued fight to block the immigration ban’s implementation at every turn, families will be torn apart, careers will be ruined, and people’s lives will be destroyed," said Nevada NOW in a press release.

The organization is also partnering with other activist organizations to support and protect local mosques and Islamic centers. They advise that Nevada residents who are not U.S. citizens to consult with a lawyer or consular official before leaving the country.