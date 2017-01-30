Anti-travel ban protesters gather at McCarran Airport

Bryce Riley
12:44 PM, Jan 29, 2017
7:04 PM, Jan 29, 2017

A large crowd of protesters gathered at McCarran Airport on Sunday to speak out against President Trump's recent executive order.

Nevada NOW is protesting President Trump's recent travel ban at McCarran Airport on Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.
 
Protesters will gather in Terminal 3, the terminal for international flights, to demand the reversal of Saturday's executive order.
 
The organization says that they are grateful for the temporary stay by a federal court in New York, but feel that it doesn't go far enough.
 
"Without a continued fight to block the immigration ban’s implementation at every turn, families will be torn apart, careers will be ruined, and people’s lives will be destroyed," said Nevada NOW in a press release.
 
 
The organization is also partnering with other activist organizations to support and protect local mosques and Islamic centers. They advise that Nevada residents who are not U.S. citizens to consult with a lawyer or consular official before leaving the country.
 
 
 

