Another tip jar thief caught on security camera

HENDERSON (KTNV) - 13 Action News has obtained dramatic surveillance video of a man walking into a Henderson store and boldly reaching into a tip jar to steal the money.

Employees at The Juice Standard say it happened Wednesday and they've seen the suspect around the store before.

"I'm just like man, for someone to do that, that's part of our income," said Lea Geiger, a supervisor at The Juice Standard.

There are three security cameras inside; the man can be seen on two of them.

Customers told us the crime makes them nervous, but also sad.

"It would be nice to have people show more grace rather than have to go to such extremities to make it by in life," said Nicolas Oliva, a regular customer.

Worse than the money being lost, Geiger says, is that it's like the man stole from the customers too.

"Every person that walks in here and feels that 'You know what? I really love the service I got. They went above and beyond. Here's a little something extra for you, this is a gift from us to you,' and now that person's going to take the gift that someone gave us," she said.

Geiger says there had to have been at least $50 in the jar.