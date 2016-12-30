Air quality advisory issued for NYE fireworks

Clark County Department of Air Quality (DAQ) is issuing an advisory for New Year’s Eve night, Saturday, Dec. 31 through New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, for potentially elevated levels of smoke due to local fireworks.

Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases.

At this time, unhealthy levels are not occurring. People who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of fine particles in smoke include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.