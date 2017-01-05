Affordable Care Act supporters advocate for law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A showdown is underway in Washington, where Republicans are planning to repeal the Affordable Care Act.



Supporters in Nevada are now fighting the move.



Groups like For Nevada's Future and the Nevada Alliance for Retired Americans spread their message Wednesday of how valuable the law, known as Obamacare, has been to them.



They told emotional stories of how family members' lives have been saved because of what Obamacare has been able to offer.



"It's scary because we can't afford to get sick [if it's repealed]," Charisse Gress said, an ACA supporter. "That's what it basically boils down to. We won't know what to do. I can barely afford bus fare let alone pay 20 percent of a medical bill."



The Affordable Care Act hasn't been good to everyone. According to CNN, health care premiums have gone up for people in the middle class. It's resulted in countless people choosing to remain uninsured instead of paying the high prices.