UPDATE: Woman accidentally shot after New Year's Eve event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman is dead after an accidental shooting on Sunday.



The incident happened near 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

An investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicated that the victim and her female friend were in a parked vehicle with two males they met while attending a New Year's Eve event. Investigators believe a firearm was handled and discharged while the four were inside the vehicle. The female victim was hit by the bullet.

This is the first homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.