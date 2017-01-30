Seven adults and two children were displaced after an apartment building caught fire near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.



The fire started in a 2nd-floor apartment around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were able to put out the flames within 15 minutes.



Damage was estimated at $100,000. One apartment was a complete loss, and four other units were damaged.



Firefighters cite "unattended smoking" on a patio as the cause of the fire.