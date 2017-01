HENDERSON (KTNV) - Henderson police are asking for the public's help in locating a 65-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.

Yolanda Galvez was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near Siena Heights and Eastern Avenue. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has short, black hair.

Anyone who has information on Galvez's whereabouts should call 911.